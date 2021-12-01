WLOX Careers
VIDEO: Candle blamed for overnight fire at Biloxi mobile home

By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A candle is being blamed for an early-morning fire that destroyed a Biloxi mobile home.

The fire broke out around 4:30 am at a mobile home on Tuxaxhanie Trails. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the home’s occupant awoke to smoke and flames filling the trailer.

The fire broke out around 4:30 am at a mobile home on Tuxaxhanie Trails.(Pat Sullivan)

The occupant was able to escape unharmed, said Sullivan, but the mobile home was a complete loss.

Firefighters from Harrison County Fire Service assisted Biloxi Fire Department and CRTC in putting out the flames.

