VIDEO: Candle blamed for overnight fire at Biloxi mobile home

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A candle is being blamed for an early-morning fire that destroyed a Biloxi mobile home.

The fire broke out around 4:30 am at a mobile home on Tuxaxhanie Trails. Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said the home’s occupant awoke to smoke and flames filling the trailer.

The occupant was able to escape unharmed, said Sullivan, but the mobile home was a complete loss.

Firefighters from Harrison County Fire Service assisted Biloxi Fire Department and CRTC in putting out the flames.

