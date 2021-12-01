Vancleave hosts first MHSAA wrestling meet

VANCLEAVE, Miss. (WLOX) - This is the first season wrestling is an MHSAA sanctioned event with a state championship, and all three of the Jackson County School District schools (Vancleave, East Central, and St. Martin), along with Ocean Springs, got together for the first event in South Mississippi at Vancleave High School.

From opening talks until Tuesday night, the event was over four years in the making. From working with the state to sanction wrestling to the opening whistle, it was all well worth the wait.

“It’s neat to see all the practice and hard work they put in, actually get to see them go out and show that against someone other than the kids they wrestle in the room with,” Vancleave head coach David Sutherland said. “It will be a unique opportunity for them to be able to see what their skills are, where their skills are, how they’ve grown and where they need to grow still. But, for them to do it in front of their hometown is a really neat thing.”

