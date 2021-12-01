Tax payment kiosks make transactions run smoother in Harrison County

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Technology can make things much more convenient, especially if you live in Harrison County and need to pay certain taxes.

The county now has seven payment kiosks set up to help residents make tax transactions go a little smoother.

“In the past, this type of technology didn’t exist. This allows the taxpayers to come in and pay online at the kiosk machines,” said Angela Thrash, chief deputy of Harrison County’s Chancery Clerk office. “So if you have delinquent taxes, the tax collector’s office, Sharon Nash Barnett is currently mailing out those notices.”

Harrison County now has 7 payment kiosks like this one for residents to pay for car tag renewals, personal, real property, mobile home and delinquent taxes. They’re spread out around there county for convenience. pic.twitter.com/r0Ejp645Cs — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 1, 2021

The kiosks are located at the county courthouses in Biloxi and Gulfport. The county satellite tax collector’s office in Orange Grove, the Orange Grove Library, and the city hall in Long Beach and D’Iberville.

“Harrison County is now the second-largest county in the state, and with that growth, we have to find ways to grow,” said Sharon Nash Barnett, Harrison County tax collector. “You just walk up to the Kiosk, make a payment with a card. Some people just feel more comfortable making a payment like that versus coming downtown or going online.”

