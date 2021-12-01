WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Report: Meadows claims Trump tested positive for COVID-19 days before debate

Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his...
Former President Donald Trump denied a report that he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of his first debate with then-candidate Joe Biden.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Former President Donald Trump is denying a claim a White House aide reportedly made in an upcoming book.

The British newspaper The Guardian reports it obtained an advanced copy of the memoir by Mark Meadows, Trump’s fourth and final chief of staff.

According to The Guardian, Meadows claims in “The Chief’s Chief” that Trump tested positive for COVID-19 three days before his first presidential debate with then-candidate Joe Biden on Sept. 29.

The Guardian also reports Meadows wrote Trump tested negative in the same timeframe, but the positive test was not disclosed to the public.

On Wednesday, Trump denied the report in a statement, saying he tested negative before the date.

Trump announced Oct. 2 that he and his wife tested positive for COVID-19. He was hospitalized that same night.

Meadows’ memoir is set to go on sale next week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday...
Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is accused of killing someone in Wiggins last month and shooting...
Murder suspect wanted in Wiggins, Gulfport now in custody
Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA...
Coast native competes in national Miss USA pageant
Former police sergeant pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Latest News

It is now deemed a "variant of concern" by the World Health Organization and Americans are...
Omicron keeps world jittery as more information drips out
LIVE: Biden remarks on World AIDS Day
FILE - The New York Stock Exchange operates during normal business hours in the Financial...
Stocks rise as Wall Street’s wild omicron ride continues
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
More jurors seated for Potter trial in Daunte Wright’s death
Authorities say a 15-year-old sophomore opened fire at his Michigan high school, killing three...
Fourth student dies from Michigan high school shooting