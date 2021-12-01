Proposed Slidell casino sparks concern in Hancock County

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Citizens of St. Tammany Parish, Louisiana will vote on Dec. 11 on a multi-million-dollar casino to open in Slidell.

About 30 miles east in Bay St. Louis, not everyone is on board with it.

“I don’t think it would be good for us at all,” Bill Lady told WLOX. “It would be certainly very difficult to lose the flow of traffic that we normally get from that area.”

Lady moved to Hancock County from Chicago in 1976, owning at least six businesses in the area before retiring.

It was about three decades ago when Mississippi introduced its first dockside casino, the Isle of Capri.

Lady owned the nearby Waveland Resort at the time.

“I actually would not like to see it,” he said. “But I understand the economic impact, and I supported it here.”

From a county leader’s perspective, it’s a joint venture.

“We rely on their businesses, and they rely on our businesses,” Tish Williams said.

Williams is the executive director of the Hancock Chamber of Commerce.

“The biggest concern will just simply be that the pie is limited. The market is limited,” she said. “And so, when a new casino comes in, how will that impact the other casinos in Hancock County? And, then, from there, how will that impact the small businesses?”

Williams describes the county’s relationship with St. Tammany Parish as a regional marketplace and looks forward to working together with its local leaders.

“We welcome the opportunity to work with the people of St. Tammany Parish to create these economic opportunities,” she said.

The casino, Camellia Bay Resort, will cost $325 million.

It is the only item on the Dec. 11 ballot for St. Tammany Parish voters.

