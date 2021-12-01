Officials warn of recent scam circulating in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Harrison County are warning people of a recent scam targeting people through mail and telephone.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office shared information on its Facebook page regarding citizens receiving notices via certified mail of missed jury duty and fines that have been incurred. People who received these letters are then instructed to send electronic payments to the sheriff’s office or be arrested.

The sheriff’s office said while these documents look official, it is a scam and people should not submit any such payment.

Circuit Cleark Connie Ladner also shared the information on social media, adding that these instructions have come via telephone calls as well.

Anyone who receives a notice like this and is unsure of the validity should call the Harrison County Circuit Clerk’s Voter Information line at 228-865-4005.

