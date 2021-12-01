WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

LISTEN LIVE: Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case

Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion...
Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade.(wlox)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLOX) - Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe v. Wade.

The Mississippi law would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, allowing them only in medical emergencies or cases of severe fetal abnormality.

You can listen live to the oral arguments from the Supreme Court’s audio stream: https://www.supremecourt.gov/oral_arguments/live.aspx

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday...
Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is accused of killing someone in Wiggins last month and shooting...
Murder suspect wanted in Wiggins, Gulfport now in custody
Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA...
Coast native competes in national Miss USA pageant
Former police sergeant pleads guilty to producing child pornography
The Gulfport Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Robert Lawrence Slater, who is...
Police searching for man wanted in multiple cities for burglaries, fraud

Latest News

Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
The fire broke out around 4:30 am at a mobile home on Tuxaxhanie Trails.
VIDEO: Candle blamed for overnight fire at Biloxi mobile home
The fire broke out around 4:30 am at a mobile home on Tuxaxhanie Trails in Biloxi.
VIDEO: Candle blamed for overnight fire in Biloxi
On Capitol Hill Tuesday, Cindy Hyde Smith and Roger Wicker said they are proud of Mississippi...
Senators “proud” of Mississippi for taking abortion case to Supreme Court