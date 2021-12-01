WLOX Careers
Jemison PD: More than 20 FedEx packages dumped off County Road 166

Packages recovered.
Packages recovered.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:55 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHILTON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jemison Police Department says they have recovered around 20 or more FedEx packages that appear to have been dumped just off the road alongside County Road 166.

Police say the packages include shipping addresses on County Roads 166, 48, 51, 164, 42, 29, 43, 936, and North Dakota Road.

Packages dumped.
Packages dumped.(Source: Jemison Police Department/Facebook)

Police are in the process of contacting officials with FedEx so they can investigate this situation and contact their customers.

This comes after hundreds of packages were found after being dumped in a ravine in Blount County.

