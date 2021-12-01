WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

HAPPENING TODAY: Gulfport Kiwanis slinging pancakes for 65th year

By Bill Snyder
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Kiwanis are firing up the griddle and quickly flipping pancakes, all to raise money for projects in the community. It’s the Kiwanis largest fundraiser and it’s back for the 65th annual year.

The Kiwanis are once again in downtown Gulfport at First United Methodist Church serving up a hot pancake breakfast. They will be there Wednesday from 7am to 7pm.

Plates are $6 each and come with a steaming stack of fluffy pancakes and sausage, along with coffee or orange juice. Money raised from the Gulfport Kiwanis’ Pancake Day helps the organization provide community service projects and scholarship opportunities.

First United Methodist Church is located on the corner of 15th Street and 2nd Avenue. The option to dine-in is unavailable this year due to COVID-19 but a drive-through is setup and takeout is also available.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday...
Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is accused of killing someone in Wiggins last month and shooting...
Murder suspect wanted in Wiggins, Gulfport now in custody
Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA...
Coast native competes in national Miss USA pageant
Former police sergeant pleads guilty to producing child pornography
The Gulfport Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Robert Lawrence Slater, who is...
Police searching for man wanted in multiple cities for burglaries, fraud

Latest News

Camping for Hope is an annual event put on by Gulf Coast Community Ministries. It’s designed to...
Camping for Hope event aims to help homeless through the winter
The Christmas display is made up of leftover Christmas décor donated by people living in Bay...
LIVE: Ruth's Roots Community Garden transforms for the holidays
Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA...
Coast native competes in national Miss USA pageant
D'Iberville High student McKenzie LaSister is hard at work on her Eagle Scout project to...
Teen on track to become Harrison County’s first-ever female Eagle Scout