HAPPENING TODAY: Gulfport Kiwanis slinging pancakes for 65th year
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Kiwanis are firing up the griddle and quickly flipping pancakes, all to raise money for projects in the community. It’s the Kiwanis largest fundraiser and it’s back for the 65th annual year.
The Kiwanis are once again in downtown Gulfport at First United Methodist Church serving up a hot pancake breakfast. They will be there Wednesday from 7am to 7pm.
Plates are $6 each and come with a steaming stack of fluffy pancakes and sausage, along with coffee or orange juice. Money raised from the Gulfport Kiwanis’ Pancake Day helps the organization provide community service projects and scholarship opportunities.
First United Methodist Church is located on the corner of 15th Street and 2nd Avenue. The option to dine-in is unavailable this year due to COVID-19 but a drive-through is setup and takeout is also available.
