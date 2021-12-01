HAPPENING TODAY: Gulfport Kiwanis slinging pancakes for 65th year

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The Gulfport Kiwanis are firing up the griddle and quickly flipping pancakes, all to raise money for projects in the community. It’s the Kiwanis largest fundraiser and it’s back for the 65th annual year.

The Kiwanis are once again in downtown Gulfport at First United Methodist Church serving up a hot pancake breakfast. They will be there Wednesday from 7am to 7pm.

The revolving griddles are warmed up and ready for pancakes. Gulfport Kiwanis Club members are starting to cook for the annual pancake day event. pic.twitter.com/0aysjFSBvL — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 1, 2021

Here’s the first batch of pancakes…the sausage is being prepared as they get ready to open the doors at 7am. pic.twitter.com/T9O2tk1cEK — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 1, 2021

Plates are $6 each and come with a steaming stack of fluffy pancakes and sausage, along with coffee or orange juice. Money raised from the Gulfport Kiwanis’ Pancake Day helps the organization provide community service projects and scholarship opportunities.

First United Methodist Church is located on the corner of 15th Street and 2nd Avenue. The option to dine-in is unavailable this year due to COVID-19 but a drive-through is setup and takeout is also available.

According to Bryan Caldwell, The pancakes should be extra fluffy this year because they’re using a different type of batter. pic.twitter.com/DdrLgxugZ5 — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 1, 2021

By the end of the day, these Kiwanis Club members will have cooked 10k pancakes and sausages for the event. pic.twitter.com/H55pQ1Jwmz — Bill Snyder (@BillSnyderWLOX) December 1, 2021

