Gorgeous weather today

The sun is out, and it’s another fantastic day! It’s going to stay sunny this afternoon with highs in the low 70s. Tonight won’t be quite as chilly. Lows will be in the low 50s by Thursday morning, and some patchy fog is possible.

Thursday will be sunny and warm with highs in the mid 70s. Some more cloud cover is expected on Friday, but we’ll stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Isolated showers are possible on Saturday and Sunday, but many of us will stay rain-free. We’ll stay warm with highs in the mid 70s.

A cold front moving in around Monday will bring our next best chance for rain. Highs will be around 70.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.