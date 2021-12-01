Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old injured late Tuesday.

Gulfport Police say the shooting happened around 10pm near Country Hills Drive, which is off O’Neal by Three Rivers Road.

A 19-year-old male was shot in the leg and a 15-year-old female was shot in the hip, said GPD Public Information Officer Jason Ducre’. According to police, the two victims were reportedly outside when a vehicle pulled up, fired multiple shots, then drove away.

Both victims were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say neither victim was able to give investigators any information about the suspect who fired the shots or the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Gulfport Police at 228-868-5959. Anonymous tips can also be made to Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers online or by calling 877-787-5898.

