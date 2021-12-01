COVID-19 survivor opens business after spending 30 days on a ventilator

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - For 30 days, Jolene Rosado was on a ventilator fighting for her life against COVID-19. It was a fight Jolene said she almost did not win.

“I was down to a 5% chance,” said Jolene. “I’m here today to even talk about it.”

Eighteen months later, the Rosado family is on a new journey as Jolene, her husband Patrick Rosado, and their son Giovanni Rosado are opening their own business in Ocean Springs. Jolene said the store is named Thr3 Of Us Blades, to honor the bond that her family shares.

“I’m just grateful for everything that I have,” Jolene said. “The opportunity to be able to open up a business and be able to do it with my family.”

Inside the store is a unique variety of items that Patrick said all three of the Rosados are passionate about.

“My wife makes custom jewelry that she does at the house, and she’s brought it up here and she sells it, but I think pretty much if it has a knife in it, I think we’ve got it,” Patrick said. “We’ve got pocket knives, lipstick knives, pens with knives in them.”

From flashlight tasers to necklaces and bracelets, Patrick said Thr3 Of Us Blades is sure to have something for everyone.

“Most people, what we have, they haven’t even seen. We love for somebody to come in. Even my son Gio will come in and he loves showing off what we have.”

As the Rosados’ journey continues, Giovanni said he will continue supporting his mother every step of the way.

“It’s amazing to know that even though COVID almost killed her, it’s great to know that she’s coming back,” he said. “Every day she seems to be getting a little better.”

Thr3 Of Us Blades is located at 1306B Bienville Blvd. in Ocean Springs and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

