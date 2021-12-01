Camping for Hope event aims to help homeless through the winter

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Camping for Hope is right around the corner.

Camping for Hope is an annual event put on by Gulf Coast Community Ministries. It’s designed to help equip the homeless in South Mississippi to get through the cold, wet winter.

This year’s event is set for this Saturday, Dec. 4 at 8 a.m. The nonprofit will be serving around 150 homeless men and women from Long Beach to Ocean Springs.

“It’s an effort to meet immediate needs of people that need help and we meet those needs to show the love of Christ. This is just another one of those efforts,” said Gulf Coast Community Ministries Executive Director Michael Wilson.

Wilson said one of the biggest unmet needs is men’s jackets.

The nonprofit is also seeking volunteers for the event. If you’d like to help, you’re asked to show up at 3916 15th Street in Gulfport at 6 a.m. Saturday morning.

