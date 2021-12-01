WLOX Careers
468 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported Wednesday in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 57 new cases and no new deaths reported Wednesday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 468 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the state Wednesday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Monday to 3pm Tuesday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 57 new cases and no new deaths. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (29), Pearl River County (12), Jackson County (10), Hancock County (4), George County (1), and Stone County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George510480739
Hancock78431327215
Harrison34,94955753578
Jackson24,88639128441
Pearl River973224421042
Stone3658668814

A total of two deaths were reported in Mississippi on Tuesday, both of which occurred between Nov. 27-29. Neither of them were in the six coastal counties.

As of Nov. 30 at 3pm, there have been a total of 514,639 cases and 10,287 deaths reported in Mississippi.

*The charts and information below have not yet been updated on the MSDH website.*

.
.(MSDH)

As of Nov. 30, there were 186 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 53 were in the ICU and 28 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

.
.(MSDH)

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

.
.(MSDH)
.
.(MSDH)

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5000
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

