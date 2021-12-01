WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

19-year-old dead after falling from Pat O’Brien’s balcony in New Orleans

Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter
Pat O'Brien's in the French Quarter(Facebook)
By Mykal Vincent
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 3:45 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A 19-year-old is dead after falling from a balcony in the French Quarter, officials report.

First responders located a man lying on the ground in front of Pat O’Brien’s in the 600 block of Bourbon Street around 10:40 p.m. on Nov. 26. The victim, identified by the Orleans Parish Coroner as Matthew Myles, 19, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Officers say Myles was reportedly on the balcony of the bar and for reasons unknown, fell to his death.

His manner of death, whether he died as a result of a homicide, suicide, accident, or another reason, remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday...
Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is accused of killing someone in Wiggins last month and shooting...
Murder suspect wanted in Wiggins, Gulfport now in custody
Authorities in Gulfport are investigating after a shooting left a 19-year-old and a 15-year-old...
Drive-by shooting in Gulfport leaves two teens injured
Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA...
Coast native competes in national Miss USA pageant
Former police sergeant pleads guilty to producing child pornography

Latest News

Sixteen-year-old Elijah Eckford is among the youth involved in a new intervention program...
‘Before the Bullet’ aims to stop crime involving teens through early intervention
Wednesday, the United States Supreme Court is hearing arguments in the Mississippi abortion...
Supreme Court hears arguments in Mississippi abortion case
The proposal would extend the current contract to March 8, 2026.
LIVE: Union members at Ingalls will vote on contract extension
It’s a scene that has become all too familiar: violent crimes involving teenagers.
‘Before the Bullet’ aims to stop crime involving teens through early intervention
SNAP benefits to return to near pre-pandemic levels in January