10th graders can apply to serve on state education board as students representatives

((Source: Pexel))
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Dec. 1, 2021 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you’re a high school sophomore who loves education, you might want to apply for this new gig.

The Mississippi State Board of Education SBE is seeking applications from high school sophomores to serve as the new high school junior student representative on the SBE Board for the 2022-23 school year.

It’s the fourth year SBE has allowed a high school junior and senior to serve on the board.

The students are non-voting members but they can share their views on policy decisions regarding Mississippi public schools.

The current SBE junior representative, Micah Hill of Laurel High School, will serve as the senior representative in 2022-23.

Through a competitive process, the SBE will appoint a new junior representative to serve a two-year term starting July 1, 2022.

Click here to access the application or contact Donna Hales at (601) 359-2331 or dhales@mdek12.org.

A video component of the application must be uploaded by 5 p.m. on Jan. 28, 2022.

The application deadline is Jan. 28, 2022.

