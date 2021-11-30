Tuesday’s Forecast

Cold this morning with 30s and possible frost this morning. A warming pattern is on the way. This afternoon will reach the upper 60s. Tomorrow will be near 70. Thursday will climb into the lower 70s. Crisp and dry continues will be the rule all week. There will be a chance for rain Saturday into early next week as a front approaches the area. Congratulations! This is last day of Hurricane Season 2021 with no sign of a system or disturbance to track in sight.

