WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Seasoned cyclist survives Pass Christian boardwalk accident

By David Elliott
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Dallas couple visiting the Coast for a biking adventure instead got a harrowing experience in Pass Christian.

A horrible accident put the spotlight on the fact that sections of the boardwalk are in dire need of repair.

Imagine speeding down the boardwalk on a bicycle in Harrison County and suddenly seeing a gaping hole in the pavement. Veer one way and you’re in the traffic on Highway 90. Turn the other way, off the seawall and on to the beach.

Seasoned cyclist Dale Erickson from Dallas, Texas, was in that moment. He made the split-second decision to try and jump over the collapsed concrete.

“I think my front wheel hit right here. I think I was close to making it,” he said. “The rear wheel I probably could have ridden out. The front wheel, when you hit something like that, there’s no help.”

That act of desperation left Erickson unconscious on the pavement. 911 calls from witnesses brought Pass Christian police and fire along with AMR to the scene. One day after being released from the emergency room with a clean bill of health, Erickson and his wife and fellow rider reflected on the horrific accident.

“I remember them putting the neck brace on and rolling me onto the board. I don’t remember the ambulance ride or being rolled into the hospital room or anything,” Erickson said.

There are many areas of the boardwalk and sidewalk damaged from Hurricane Zeta in 2020 that remain unrepaired. According to Harrison County officials, responsibility for maintenance and repair rests with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Elisa and Dale travel the country on bike rides and both think proper warning signs should be in place.

“If there’s not a warning for individual holes there should be a warning on the boardwalk to beware of broken pavement,” he said. “I had no idea there could be something wrong.”

“We’ve never seen anything like that,” she said.

Chuck Loftis with the Harrison County Sand Beach Authority said MDOT is in the process of putting out bids for repairs to the boardwalk.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash
According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Hundreds flocked to the McHenry Christmas Craft Show to take in a wide range of local vendors,...
Perkinston mother sets up craft booth to raise money for son with disability

Latest News

For the seventh year in a row, CASA is partnering with The Blind Tiger and Marina Cantina to...
Restaurants partner with CASA to help kids in need
The Pass Christian location is different from the first in Gautier since it has a pair of...
New mixed use development blends residential and commercial
It’s back to class for the Admirals after Thanksgiving break, now with the option of covering...
Students, teachers getting used to optional masks in Gulfport School District
We still don't know a lot about the new Omicron variant, but scientists are racing to determine...
LIVE: As the Omicron variant spreads, Singing River Health System urges Mississippians to get vaccinated