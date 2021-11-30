Seasoned cyclist survives Pass Christian boardwalk accident

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - A Dallas couple visiting the Coast for a biking adventure instead got a harrowing experience in Pass Christian.

A horrible accident put the spotlight on the fact that sections of the boardwalk are in dire need of repair.

Imagine speeding down the boardwalk on a bicycle in Harrison County and suddenly seeing a gaping hole in the pavement. Veer one way and you’re in the traffic on Highway 90. Turn the other way, off the seawall and on to the beach.

Seasoned cyclist Dale Erickson from Dallas, Texas, was in that moment. He made the split-second decision to try and jump over the collapsed concrete.

“I think my front wheel hit right here. I think I was close to making it,” he said. “The rear wheel I probably could have ridden out. The front wheel, when you hit something like that, there’s no help.”

That act of desperation left Erickson unconscious on the pavement. 911 calls from witnesses brought Pass Christian police and fire along with AMR to the scene. One day after being released from the emergency room with a clean bill of health, Erickson and his wife and fellow rider reflected on the horrific accident.

“I remember them putting the neck brace on and rolling me onto the board. I don’t remember the ambulance ride or being rolled into the hospital room or anything,” Erickson said.

There are many areas of the boardwalk and sidewalk damaged from Hurricane Zeta in 2020 that remain unrepaired. According to Harrison County officials, responsibility for maintenance and repair rests with the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

Elisa and Dale travel the country on bike rides and both think proper warning signs should be in place.

“If there’s not a warning for individual holes there should be a warning on the boardwalk to beware of broken pavement,” he said. “I had no idea there could be something wrong.”

“We’ve never seen anything like that,” she said.

Chuck Loftis with the Harrison County Sand Beach Authority said MDOT is in the process of putting out bids for repairs to the boardwalk.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.