Restaurants partner with CASA to help kids in need

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - For the seventh year in a row, CASA is partnering with The Blind Tiger and Marina Cantina to help children in need. The restaurants just launched their end of the year matching challenge.

CASA stands for court appointed special advocate. The organization trains community volunteers to be voices for children in the foster care system.

In years past, The Blind Tiger has supported Hancock County CASA. This year they’ve expanded the reach to include neighboring Harrison, Stone and Jackson counties.

“It’s very humbling to see this mission being heard. Our voice being heard for the community to come together to help these children. Our national CASA motto is to change a child’s story and that’s exactly what CASA does,” said Frances Allsup with CASA of Jackson County.

“The money that we can help them raise supports kids that are in very difficult situations,” said Thomas Genin, Owner of The Blind Tiger.

“I just want to thank Thomas and Amy for their continuous support of our work and the priority that they put on the safety of children,” said Cynthia Chauvin with CASA of Hancock County.

The businesses will match dollar for dollar every donation that comes in, up to $15,000. The donations will help more than 300 children across South Mississippi.

