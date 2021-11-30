WLOX Careers
Report: LSU to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as head coach

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half...
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly walks to a huddle as his team plays Toledo in the second half of an NCAA college football game in South Bend, Ind., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021. Notre Dame won 32-29. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)(AJ MAST | AP)
By Sean Fazende
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:14 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - LSU is expected to hire Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly as their new head coach, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports.

Kelly has been with Notre Dame since the 2010 season. He has five straight ten-win seasons with the Irish and is 113-40 overall in South Bend. His 2021 team is currently 11-1.

Kelly’s team lost in the BCS Championship game to Alabama after the 2012 season. He had prior head FBS coaching stops in Cincinnati and Central Michigan.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward has a reputation for landing high profile coaches. Kelly will reportedly replace Ed Orgeron, who was let go this season.

