Police searching for man wanted in multiple cities for burglaries, fraud

By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities are asking for help finding a man wanted in connection to multiple crimes.

The Gulfport Police Department is searching for 36-year-old Robert Lawrence Slater, who is wanted for several burglaries and credit card fraud in Gulfport.

Slater is also wanted by the Pass Christian Police Department, Bay St. Louis Police Department and Mississippi Department of Corrections.

Police said Slater should be in a black 2001 Honda Civic with a Mississippi license plate read JGM6318.

Slater is described as around 6′1″, about 210 pounds with black hair, black beard and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information regarding Slater is urged to contact the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959 or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 877-787-5898.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

