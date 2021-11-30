WLOX Careers
Picayune, West Point set to clash in 5A state title

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s officially the final game week of the 2021 high school football season. Picayune is the lone South Mississippi team standing, and they’ll play in the final game of the year on Saturday night on the campus of Southern Miss.

It’s a rematch from the 2019 championship game against West Point, a program that has captured four of the last five 5A state titles - and a program that Maroon Tide head coach Cody Stogner said he has the utmost respect for during Monday’s press conference.

“We’re playing a team that I think everybody should model themselves after. West Point is the definition of football in Mississippi, we strive to model ourselves after them as well,” Stogner said. “Two years ago, playing at The Rock against these guys, I don’t think any high school game in the nation that could’ve amounted to the atmosphere that was there that night. We look forward to the same type of atmosphere this Saturday night.”

