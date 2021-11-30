Pass Christian development blends residential and commercial use

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - In Pass Christian, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has opened its first clinic in the city. Memorial now has more than 40 primary care clinics on the Coast and another 15 walk-in clinics.

Located on Menge Avenue, the primary care clinic will be the home of Dr. Lainie Jorns.

The building is the second one shared by Memorial and Wingfield Dermatology Clinic. The Pass location is different from the first in Gautier in that it has a pair of apartments above the clinics.

Pass Christian has a unique quality, defined by the stately mansions on the beach. On Second Street where it meets Menge Avenue, residential merges with commercial, and the latest development there checks both of those boxes, literally.

“Because there is such a need for housing with people from New Orleans moving to Pass Christian as well as people here in Pass Christian wanting housing, in this case to offer apartments upstairs, made a lot of sense to us in the marketplace,” said developer Bill Wingfield.

Wingfield’s wife Angela opened her dermatology clinic here five weeks ago. Next door, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport just opened a primary care clinic.

“The dermatology group next door to us, Dr. Wingfield, this is their building and their design, so we’re just happy to be a part of it. We’ve done this with them in the past, in Gautier,” said Stuart Carothers, director of clinic operations at Memorial.

The building in Gautier did not have the pressures to meet the architectural standards that Pass Christian demands.

“Moving here to Pass Christian, we wanted to make sure we preserved the old view of Pass Christian,” Bill Wingfield said. “Make sure we were cognizant of the neighborhood, to make sure we respected what the neighborhood actually looked like.”

Wingfield said they looked for inspiration from communities along the Alabama and Florida coasts that have successfully mixed residential and business.

“Just kind of looking at the same thing in the marketplace. We think there is a huge need in the marketplace for combination buildings like this for mixed-use, and we’ve had a lot of people, even with this development, more people calling us for more space, which has been great,” he said.

Wingfield said he hopes to continue to develop even more mixed-use buildings on the Coast.

