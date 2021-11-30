WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Pass Christian development blends residential and commercial use

By John Fitzhugh
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:33 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - In Pass Christian, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport has opened its first clinic in the city. Memorial now has more than 40 primary care clinics on the Coast and another 15 walk-in clinics.

Located on Menge Avenue, the primary care clinic will be the home of Dr. Lainie Jorns.

The building is the second one shared by Memorial and Wingfield Dermatology Clinic. The Pass location is different from the first in Gautier in that it has a pair of apartments above the clinics.

Pass Christian has a unique quality, defined by the stately mansions on the beach. On Second Street where it meets Menge Avenue, residential merges with commercial, and the latest development there checks both of those boxes, literally.

“Because there is such a need for housing with people from New Orleans moving to Pass Christian as well as people here in Pass Christian wanting housing, in this case to offer apartments upstairs, made a lot of sense to us in the marketplace,” said developer Bill Wingfield.

Wingfield’s wife Angela opened her dermatology clinic here five weeks ago. Next door, Memorial Hospital at Gulfport just opened a primary care clinic.

“The dermatology group next door to us, Dr. Wingfield, this is their building and their design, so we’re just happy to be a part of it. We’ve done this with them in the past, in Gautier,” said Stuart Carothers, director of clinic operations at Memorial.

The building in Gautier did not have the pressures to meet the architectural standards that Pass Christian demands.

“Moving here to Pass Christian, we wanted to make sure we preserved the old view of Pass Christian,” Bill Wingfield said. “Make sure we were cognizant of the neighborhood, to make sure we respected what the neighborhood actually looked like.”

Wingfield said they looked for inspiration from communities along the Alabama and Florida coasts that have successfully mixed residential and business.

“Just kind of looking at the same thing in the marketplace. We think there is a huge need in the marketplace for combination buildings like this for mixed-use, and we’ve had a lot of people, even with this development, more people calling us for more space, which has been great,” he said.

Wingfield said he hopes to continue to develop even more mixed-use buildings on the Coast.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash
According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case

Latest News

How Cyber Monday purchases can have a local impact on infrastructure
How Cyber Monday purchases can have a local impact on infrastructure
For the seventh year in a row, CASA is partnering with The Blind Tiger and Marina Cantina to...
Restaurants partner with CASA to help kids in need
Katrina Currie is gearing up for her first Cyber Monday after her new startup gourmet praline...
Gautier candy maker expands to Amazon as she preps for Cyber Monday
One Gulf Coast woman is turning fundamental teachings from her grandparents and her own...
Gautier candy maker expands to Amazon as she preps for Cyber Monday