Own a childcare center? You can now receive over $400,000 in pandemic relief

((Source: Pixabay))
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Childcare providers across Mississippi can now receive over $400,000 in pandemic relief through Child Care Strong.

The program includes issuance of over $319 million in Stabilization Grants.

Childcare providers across the state are encouraged to apply for the payments beginning December 1. The application portal will be available here: Child Care Strong – Mississippi Department of Human Service (ms.gov).

The money will go directly to providers to give relief to help the continued business costs associated with the pandemic, and to help stabilize their operations so that they can continue to provide care.

To be eligible to receive Child Care Strong Stabilization Grant funding:

  • Providers must be licensed or registered and meet federal criteria.
  • Providers must be in good financial standing with DECCD and Federal accountability reports related to CARES Act and CRRSA funding.
  • Licensed providers and Non-relative In-home providers DO NOT have to be participating in the Child Care Payment Program (CCPP) to be eligible for this funding.
  • Some conditions will prevent providers from being awarded funding:
  • Any provider who has been found to have committed fraud/intentional program violation in the Child Care Payment Program within the past year is disqualified.
    Any provider under revocation or suspension of their license or registration status with the MS Department of Health, Division of Child Care Licensure, or CCPP is disqualified.
    Early Head Start or Head Start programs/grantees are not qualified.
    Any program currently receiving state or local funding to cover operating expenses is not qualified, for example, Head Start programs, public Pre-K, etc.

Providers will continue to receive their monthly Child Care Payment Program subsidy, based on enrollment, in addition to the Child Care Strong Stabilization Grants.

