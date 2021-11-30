Murder suspect wanted in Wiggins, Gulfport now in custody

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A teenage suspect who has been on the run since April is now in custody.

Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, was arrested in Gulfport, announced GPD Public Information Officer Jason Ducre’ on Tuesday morning.

Gulfport Police have been looking for Mayers since April after three people, including a juvenile, were shot during a drive-by shooting. Last month, Wiggins Police also named Mayers as the prime suspect in the November 16 shooting death of 19-year-old Jacoby Lebbaeus Bolton.

After Bolton’s murder, Wiggins Police released several pictures of Mayers - who is also known by the nickname “Bang” - hoping someone would come forward with information about his location and warning people that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Both agencies worked together with the U.S. Marshals Service to find Mayers. In Gulfport Police’s announcement Tuesday, they thanked the community for their help in locating Mayers.

Gulfport Police Chief Chris Ryle told WLOX last week that it’s frustrating when people won’t help police do their job, noting that even those who were shot during the April shooting refused to pursue charges against Mayer, leaving police only able to charge him with a drive-by shooting instead of aggravated assault.

“It’s a tragic incident that they were shot and will be suffering from a gunshot wound,” Ryle said. “But it does hurt when you have these violent criminals out there and our victims are scared or unwilling to come forward.”

If somebody had stepped up earlier, the murder in Wiggins may not have happened, added the police chief.

Gulfport Police Department is expected to release more details about Mayers’ arrest on Tuesday. We will update this story once we have more information.

