Months after business owner dies from COVID-19, family and friends work to keep her vision alive

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(WDSU) - Angelle Mosley, was only 33-years-old when she died from COVID-19 on July 25, and months later, her family and friends are making sure that dream stays alive.

“To have her models that were there for her from the beginning, friends that were with her to decorate her boutique to get it together, to know they are still here to keep it going. I know she is happy and smiling,” her mother Tara Mosley said.

The Brave Beautique is still open and operated by Tara Mosley and some of Angelle Mosley’s best friends. The team assists with everything including inventory, sales, modeling and promoting some of Angelle Mosley’s most prized pieces.

“We know this is Angelle’s baby. We know this is something she really wanted. She dreamt about this all day everyday. Fashion was her thing,” Angelle Mosley’s friend Brisha Lott said.

“Being here and seeing her legacy still going, it makes me feel good everyday,” Trichelle Barra said.

Barra says that it has been hard, but “we keep going.”

In the spirit of giving thanks, their hope is for support from the community.

“We only ask that everyone else help us by buying, supporting, letting people know about Angelle’s store,” Lott said.

This will be the first holiday season Tara Mosley will spend without her daughter, but she says laboring in love makes her feel closer to her daughter. She expresses how the holidays are not something we should ever take for granted and has a message for families.

“Everyday, embrace your loved ones. We all have an expiration date. We just don’t know when,” Tara Mosley said.

Copyright 2021 WDSU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

