WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Man accused of using COVID relief funds on Lamborghini, luxury items sentenced to prison

FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused...
FILE - A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.(AP Photo/Andy Wong)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston man has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison after he was accused of using federal COVID-19 relief funding on a Lamborghini, a Rolex watch and trips to strip clubs.

Lee Price III was sentenced Monday to 110 months in prison. Price pleaded guilty in September to wire fraud and money laundering.

His lawyer Tom Berg says in an email that Price “hopes that others will learn from his reckoning that there is no easy money.”

Prosecutors accused Price of fraudulently using more than $1.6 million in funding from the Paycheck Protection Program, which gave low-interest loans to small businesses struggling during the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is accused of killing someone in Wiggins last month and shooting...
Murder suspect wanted in Wiggins, Gulfport now in custody
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Gabriel Alexander Moore, 20, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.
Saucier man arrested on animal cruelty charge

Latest News

FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
Panel weighs safety, effectiveness of Merck’s COVID-19 pill
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at a rally in Washington, on Jan. 6, 2021.
Appeals court weighs Trump arguments to withhold Jan. 6 records
Gunowners’ rights groups have been trying to get firearms cases before a more conservative U.S....
Court upholds California ban on high-capacity magazines
A suspect is in custody in a school shooting north of Detroit, with four to six victims and no...
Authorities: 4 to 6 people shot in Detroit-area high school
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police: 4 relatives dead in shooting at Indiana home