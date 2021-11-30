WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

How Cyber Monday purchases can have a local impact on infrastructure

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 7:31 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -Your online shopping cart this Cyber Monday could ultimately mean a smoother ride on the roads in your hometown.

A few years back, you didn’t have to pay a state sales tax for online purchases from sites like Amazon. That changed in 2018. And lawmakers determined they’d divert 35% of those internet sales tax collections to cities and counties. It was to then be divvied up in this way: 15% to cities – 15% to counties – 5% to the Local System Bridge Program.

“It is a direct impact on the roads that they ride on,” said Brandon Mayor Butch Lee. “It’s dedicated to infrastructure and is sorely needed, and we need more of it is not enough, but it sure helps move the ball down the field.”

The city of Brandon has brought in more than expected through what’s known as the “use tax.” And they’ve been able to pave more than 20 miles of city streets in recent years because of it.

“We dedicated those dollars to those projects,” noted Lee. “And we’re gonna continue to do that. Just as quickly as we can, municipalities, especially ones like Brandon, are 200 years old. There’s always a need for water and sewer and streets and asphalt. So it will help us in that regard for years to come.”

Mississippi Municipal League President and Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons says his city needed the cash flow, particularly since they saw some other revenues drop amid the pandemic.

“Here in the City of Greenville, our last check we received was in July of 2021 of $459,000,” explained Simmons. “The total amount of money we received here in the City of Greenville is about 1.1 million, and it’s going straight to our coffers and our general fund to be phased into some of our infrastructure projects that we’re doing.”

But cities and counties aren’t seeing the full effects just yet.

“Use tax is only 50% phased in,” described Derrick Surrette, Mississippi Association of Supervisors Executive Director. “In January, it will be 75% phased in. And in the next year, it’ll be 100%. So we are very grateful that the legislators saw the need that once a use tax was legal, that a portion of it would go to counties.”

The Mississippi Association of Supervisors points out that from a practical standpoint for most counties, it’s less of an addition and more of plugging a hole.

“Fuel tax is decreasing,’ noted Surrette. “Use tax is helping, but it’s not filling in the complete gap.”

These collections don’t apply to ALL internet purchases. If the retailer is out-of-state and doesn’t have a physical presence in the state — the state can’t require them to collect Mississippi’s tax. But as of July 1, 2018--out of state businesses that do 250-thousand dollars or more of business in Mississippi ARE required to collect that tax.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash
According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case

Latest News

The Pass Christian location is different from the first in Gautier since it has a pair of...
Pass Christian development blends residential and commercial use
Omicron Variant
More information is needed to determine Omicron variant’s impact, says medical professionals
There are many areas of the boardwalk and sidewalk damaged from Hurricane Zeta in 2020 and...
Seasoned cyclist survives Pass Christian boardwalk accident
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam
Young mother bilked of thousands in social media rental scam