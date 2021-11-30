WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Hockey returns to Coliseum Thursday

By Michael Dugan
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Coast Coliseum will once again be home to professional hockey this Thursday, as the Columbus River Dragons and Port Huron Prowlers of the FPHL will take the ice in South Mississippi.

This is one of three games the FPHL will play at the Coliseum; the other two are on December 17 and December 30. Tickets are on sale now on the Coliseum website or at BiloxiProHockey.com.

It’s hard to believe it’s been a better half of a decade since the Mississippi Surge took the ice in the Coliseum, but if enough fans pack the stands over the next few weeks, perhaps the next full-time expansion team will be right here in our backyard.

“It’s exciting. This is something the community has wanted since the Surge left almost eight years ago,” VP of sales for Biloxi Hockey Kory DuMond told WLOX. “To be able to bring that back and have an opportunity to be one of the Coast communities that has professional hockey, that’s a big deal. It’s something really special and something we’re looking forward to sharing with the community this month.”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash
According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case

Latest News

Hockey returns to Coliseum Thursday
Hockey returns to Coliseum Thursday
Picayune lines up against Gautier
Picayune, West Point set to clash in 5A state title
Picayune, West Point set to clash in 5A state title
Picayune, West Point set to clash in 5A state title
LIVE REPORT: Coliseum prepares for FPHL hockey games
LIVE REPORT: Coliseum prepares for FPHL hockey games