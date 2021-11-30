WLOX Careers
Four dead in shooting at Indiana home

Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.
Police are seen at a Fort Wayne, Ind., house in which four people were killed in a shooting.(WPTA)
By WPTA Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 5:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA/Gray News) - Four people were killed in a home Monday night.

Police first responded to the ranch-style home around 9 p.m. after they received calls of shots fired inside a house.

Heavily armed officers arrived, unsure of what they would find.

Sources close to the case confirmed to WPTA that the victims had been shot to death - something officials later also confirmed.

As of Monday night, it was unclear if the shooter was among them.

The modest home was decorated for Christmas, with a lighted tree visible through the front window. Holiday bows were placed on the front door. Several cars were in the driveway. Officers stood guard on the small porch.

One neighbor said that he worried for others living on the rural road.

“It is very shocking to us,” he said. “We have a lot of friends who live down through there so your first instinct is, is it someone you know? We’ve had a lot of people call and ask us if we’re OK.”

Sheriff’s deputies said that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

A contingent of police and other first responders remained at the home into the early morning hours as investigators processed the scene.

Copyright 2021 WPTA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

