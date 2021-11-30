WLOX Careers
Coast native competes in national Miss USA pageant

By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HURLEY, Miss. (WLOX) - Across the country, girls watched the Miss USA pageant Monday night in awe, dazzled by the beautiful gowns and accomplished women on the screen.

South Mississippi’s own Bailey Mae Anderson was one of the contestants in the pageant, representing the Magnolia State as Miss Mississippi, and she had her own fan club watching from back home.

Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA...
Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA title since 1984. She went on to make it to the Top 16 of the Miss USA pageant on Monday.(Miss USA website)

A group of girls gathered in Hurley to watch the hometown beauty queen vie for the crown.

“Well, tonight we’re having a party for Bailey Mae Anderson for Miss USA and we just wanted to have a party with her because she’s my neighbor and she’s very sweet and we feel like she’s just gonna win,” said one of the girls.

Bailey Mae made it to the Top 16 but did not advance any further. The winner - Miss Kentucky Elle Smith- was crowned by Miss USA 2020 Asya Branch of Booneville, Miss.

Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA title since 1984.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

