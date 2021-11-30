WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
LawCall
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody

Two women, including one who was a hospital employee at the time, are also charged with helping Hopkins escape.
Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday...
Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday morning, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)
By Lindsay Knowles
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A murder suspect who escaped police custody last week is now behind bars in Meridian.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday morning, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Hopkins evaded authorities Friday morning while hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Ezell, Hopkins is suspected in two murders that happened in Meridian. Hopkins was a patient at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after being shot multiple times in Moss Point about two weeks ago.

Two other people are also in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, charged as accomplices in this case, said the sheriff.

Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. They were both arrested Monday by JCSO.

It’s not clear yet how exactly they helped Hopkins, however, JCSO Public Information Officer Marcia Hill did confirm that Holloway was an employee at Singing River Hospital at the time of the escape.

Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged...
Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime.(Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Hopkins has not yet been charged with anything in Moss Point, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley on Friday, adding that the shooting is still under investigation.

While Hopkins was hospitalized, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that he is wanted for two murders in Meridian and has 13 additional warrants for various charges, including drug charges in Gulfport.

The investigation into Hopkins’ escape is still underway and there could be additional arrests, said the sheriff.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case
Gabriel Alexander Moore, 20, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.
Saucier man arrested on animal cruelty charge
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
There are many areas of the boardwalk and sidewalk damaged from Hurricane Zeta in 2020 and...
Seasoned cyclist survives Pass Christian boardwalk accident

Latest News

Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office: Hundreds of FedEx packages thrown off ravine
Blount Co. Sheriff: FedEx driver made at least 6 trips to ravine; could face multiple charges
Jermaine Rashaod Mayers, 17, is accused of killing someone in Wiggins last month and shooting...
Murder suspect wanted in Wiggins, Gulfport now in custody
Bailey Mae Anderson is the first contestant from Jackson County to win the Miss Mississippi USA...
Coast native competes in national Miss USA pageant
COVID booster shot
Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility