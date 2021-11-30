Murder suspect who escaped from Pascagoula hospital in custody

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - A murder suspect who escaped police custody last week is now behind bars in Meridian.

Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins, 20, turned himself into a family friend in Neshoba County early Tuesday morning, said Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell.

Hopkins evaded authorities Friday morning while hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds. According to Ezell, Hopkins is suspected in two murders that happened in Meridian. Hopkins was a patient at Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula after being shot multiple times in Moss Point about two weeks ago.

Two other people are also in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center, charged as accomplices in this case, said the sheriff.

Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. They were both arrested Monday by JCSO.

It’s not clear yet how exactly they helped Hopkins, however, JCSO Public Information Officer Marcia Hill did confirm that Holloway was an employee at Singing River Hospital at the time of the escape.

Breanna Marie Cunningham is charged with aiding escape and Keesler Vonchay Holloway is charged with conspiracy to commit a crime. (Jackson County Sheriff's Dept.)

Hopkins has not yet been charged with anything in Moss Point, said Police Chief Brandon Ashley on Friday, adding that the shooting is still under investigation.

While Hopkins was hospitalized, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office was made aware that he is wanted for two murders in Meridian and has 13 additional warrants for various charges, including drug charges in Gulfport.

The investigation into Hopkins’ escape is still underway and there could be additional arrests, said the sheriff.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.