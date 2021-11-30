549 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths reported over Tuesday in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 549 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new deaths in the state Tuesday. The number of new cases is the total reported from 3pm Sunday to 3pm Monday.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 56 new cases and three new deaths. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (28), Jackson County (22), Hancock County (3), George County (2), Pearl River County (1), and Stone County (0).

County # of Confirmed Cases # of Deaths # of LTC Cases # of LTC Deaths George 5103 80 73 9 Hancock 7839 132 72 15 Harrison 34,920 557 535 78 Jackson 24,876 391 283 41 Pearl River 9720 244 210 42 Stone 3657 66 88 14

A total of 21 deaths were reported in Mississippi on Tuesday. Of those, nine were reported between Nov. 20-29, including deaths in Harrison County (1) and Jackson County (1). An additional 12 deaths that occurred between Nov. 4-23 were identified through death certificate reports, including one in Jackson County.

As of Nov. 29 at 3pm, there have been a total of 514,171 cases and 10,285 deaths reported in Mississippi.

As of Nov. 29, there were 201 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 58 were in the ICU and 35 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000

Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044

MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

