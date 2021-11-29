Saucier man arrested on animal cruelty charge

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Saucier man was arrested by Biloxi police after authorities said a dog was cut on its neck.

Gabriel Alexander Moore, 20, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.

Police said on Oct. 29, a dog was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic, and officers determined the dog was injured in the 7400 block of Woolmarket Road.

Police said the investigation revealed Moore was arguing with his girlfriend when he allegedly used a knife to injure the dog.

The dog received medical treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

Moore is held at the Harrison County jail on a $25,000 bond.

Felony aggravated cruelty to a domesticated dog or cat carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and up to three years in prison.

