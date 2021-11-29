WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Santa Claus back bringing joy to families at Edgewater Mall

By Mike Lacy
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Santa Claus isn’t just coming to town, he’s already here. And that means the continuation or the start of a long-time family tradition, including grabbing a photo with the jolly ole elf himself.

But having fun isn’t always so easy. Sometimes you have to work hard to create the holiday magic.

“We got one good picture out of four,” said Ocean Springs resident Christopher Rolin with a laugh.

But, it’s worth the effort for him and his family, because he knows there’s only one time to document a first time.

“We’ve always had the big family traditions every holiday, so we were trying to incorporate new stuff with her. Just trying to get things figured out. We want her to have the whole Christmas experience. You know, family, Santa, the whole magic. Everything.”

For Justin Gartman of Vancleave, a lot of this is rekindling the precious memories of his childhood.

“That’s the best part of being a parent is being able to go back and do all these things with your kid and expose them to stuff,” he said. “Traditions you had as a child and stuff like that. That’s what it’s all about.”

Santa is here daily now through Christmas Eve 🎅

Posted by Edgewater Mall on Monday, November 15, 2021

And some older children still get a kick out of it all.

“I like sharing the experience with my siblings because I like to see the joy that they get from it, and I like seeing how they’re going to react,” said Julian McHugh of Gulfport. “I say that because A.J., our youngest, has been scared of Santa, just not this year.”

And Santa is enjoying his time with the kids during his warm-up tour to prepare for his big Christmas deliveries.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I enjoy it and I think the kids enjoy being around.”

And his biggest wish for everyone?

“I hope everybody has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he said.

You’ll likely see Santa all along the Coast as he gets his gift lists together.

And he’ll be at Edgewater Mall Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 pm.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Gulfport Police say the shooting happened at the Classy Chassis Express Wash on Highway 49.
Authorities investigating shooting at Gulfport car wash
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Hundreds flocked to the McHenry Christmas Craft Show to take in a wide range of local vendors,...
Perkinston mother sets up craft booth to raise money for son with disability

Latest News

On a normal year, it's the best time to stock up for Christmas but with supply shortages and...
LIVE REPORT: Smaller crowds take advantage of Black Friday
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum welcomes guests for Christmas Light Festival
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum welcomes guests to Christmas Light Festival
University of South Mississippi
USM sign language students help bring Christmas cheer to deaf children
Santa Claus isn't just coming to town, he's already here. And that means the continuation or...
Santa Claus is back bringing joy to families at Edgewater Mall