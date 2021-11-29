Santa Claus back bringing joy to families at Edgewater Mall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Santa Claus isn’t just coming to town, he’s already here. And that means the continuation or the start of a long-time family tradition, including grabbing a photo with the jolly ole elf himself.

But having fun isn’t always so easy. Sometimes you have to work hard to create the holiday magic.

“We got one good picture out of four,” said Ocean Springs resident Christopher Rolin with a laugh.

But, it’s worth the effort for him and his family, because he knows there’s only one time to document a first time.

“We’ve always had the big family traditions every holiday, so we were trying to incorporate new stuff with her. Just trying to get things figured out. We want her to have the whole Christmas experience. You know, family, Santa, the whole magic. Everything.”

For Justin Gartman of Vancleave, a lot of this is rekindling the precious memories of his childhood.

“That’s the best part of being a parent is being able to go back and do all these things with your kid and expose them to stuff,” he said. “Traditions you had as a child and stuff like that. That’s what it’s all about.”

Santa is here daily now through Christmas Eve 🎅 Posted by Edgewater Mall on Monday, November 15, 2021

And some older children still get a kick out of it all.

“I like sharing the experience with my siblings because I like to see the joy that they get from it, and I like seeing how they’re going to react,” said Julian McHugh of Gulfport. “I say that because A.J., our youngest, has been scared of Santa, just not this year.”

And Santa is enjoying his time with the kids during his warm-up tour to prepare for his big Christmas deliveries.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I enjoy it and I think the kids enjoy being around.”

And his biggest wish for everyone?

“I hope everybody has a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he said.

You’ll likely see Santa all along the Coast as he gets his gift lists together.

And he’ll be at Edgewater Mall Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 pm.

