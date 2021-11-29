WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Report: Twitter’s Jack Dorsey to step down as CEO

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he...
FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2020, file photo, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey appears on a screen as he speaks remotely during a hearing before the Senate Commerce Committee on Capitol Hill, in Washington. Shares of Twitter are surging at the market open on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 following a report that Dorsey will be stepping down from his post.(Michael Reynolds | Michael Reynolds/Pool Photo via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 8:51 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) — Shares of Twitter are surging on a report that co-founder Jack Dorsey will step down as the company’s chief executive.

Twitter’s stock, which has consistently underperformed the market, jumped more than 10% at the opening bell Monday.

CNBC first reported that Dorsey may step down soon, citing anonymous sources. Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Dorsey is also the top executive at Square, a financial payments company that he founded, and some big investors have openly questioned whether he can be effective leading both.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Gulfport Police say the shooting happened at the Classy Chassis Express Wash on Highway 49.
Authorities investigating shooting at Gulfport car wash
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
Hundreds flocked to the McHenry Christmas Craft Show to take in a wide range of local vendors,...
Perkinston mother sets up craft booth to raise money for son with disability

Latest News

FILE - President Joe Biden is urging Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19.
Biden pushes shots, not more restrictions as variant spreads
FILER - This is a 1974 file photo showing golfer Lee Elder. Lee Elder was already 40 years old...
Golf legend Lee Elder dies at age 87
The national menorah was lit Sunday on the first night of Hannukah.
Menorah lightings mark start of Hannukah
Rising inflation is leading to price increases for food, gas and other products. (Source:...
Food, gas prices pinch families as inflation surges globally