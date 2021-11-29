Chilly start. Fog possible. Then, sunny & crisp.

Visibility may occasionally drop below a quarter-mile due to the possibility of patchy dense fog in our region this morning. So plan on possibly hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. Remember to slow down when driving, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Other than possible morning fog, expect plenty of sun today. It’s a chilly morning in the 40s which is cooler than yesterday morning. But, temperatures this afternoon should reach the mid 60s which would be around 5 to 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. High pressure keeps our weather nice and dry through the first half of this month. This is the second to last day of Hurricane Season 2021 with no sign of a system or disturbance to track in sight.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.