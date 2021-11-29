WLOX Careers
Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum welcomes guests for Christmas Light Festival

By Jasmine Lotts
Published: Nov. 28, 2021 at 9:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Santa and his elves made an early stop at the Mississippi Coast Model Railroad Museum.

The museum renovated its building into the North Pole for more than six years to bring families together for the holiday season.

There are more than two million lights so that guests like Nick Thompson and his two children can get a holiday spin on the museum.

“We come probably two or three times a month. My kids like coming here they really enjoy the trains, there’s a lot to do, a lot to learn about,” said Thompson.

The museum said it wants guests to have a fun, educational experience by adding activities each night.

Workers like, Melanie Crownover, said the museum wanted to add to the event this year to make even more of a lasting impression.

“We get to see a lot of people year after year. We have so many people come in and tell us that we’re a part of their family traditions to come out and get their holiday started, so that’s really special for us,” said Crownover.

From candy canes to Mr. Clause, workers said they’ve been setting up the handmade displays since October.

But Thompson said the message behind the festival is what really lightens it.

“It’s nice to look at the lights, but it’s also nice to know what Christmas is really about. If you’re not in the spirit then I’d recommend people to really come down here,” said Thompson.

The museum said to check its Facebook page as they add more activities.

