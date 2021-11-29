WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Miss. high school students can now register for cybersecurity competition

The programs include a series of online challenges that allow students to act as cyber...
The programs include a series of online challenges that allow students to act as cyber protection agents, solve cybersecurity-related puzzles and explore topics such as code-breaking, programming, networking and digital forensics.(CyberStart America)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Gov. Tate Reeves announced Mississippi’s participation in CyberStart America, an online cybersecurity talent search and competition, Monday.

According to Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell, CyberStart American is sponsored by the National Cyber Scholarship Foundation and the SANS Institute. The programs include a series of online challenges that allow students to act as cyber protection agents, solve cybersecurity-related puzzles and explore topics such as code-breaking, programming, networking and digital forensics.

Participation in the program is free for schools and students, and Mississippi students in grades 9 through 12 are encouraged to explore their cybersecurity and computer science abilities by being in the program.

“There has never been a greater need for cybersecurity experts than today,” said Reeves. “The CyberStart America Program provides the hands-on experience Mississippi students need to enter this highly specialized field, and I encourage students to participate in this exciting competition.”

The National Cyber Scholarship Foundation expects to award about $2 million in scholarships for use at any accredited college to 600 high-scoring students across the nation who participate in the competition.

“As technology continues to advance, Mississippi will need additional cybersecurity professionals to protect citizens’ personal information and financial data,” said Tindell. “It is our hope that the CyberStart America program will allow more students to discover their interest in cybersecurity, ultimately diminishing the national skill shortage in this critical field.”

Registration for the CyberStart America program will be open through April 29, 2022. Students will be informed if they qualify for the CyberStart National Scholarship Challenge Round (“Nationals”) when they have accomplished sufficient progress but will be allowed to continue playing to build skills to be used at Nationals.

For additional information on CyberStart America, click here. Click here to see the types of challenges that students will face in the games.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash
Beth Ann White
‘Clear and present danger’ | Judge denies bond for woman charged with killing two people in aggravated DUI case
Gabriel Alexander Moore, 20, was arrested Sunday on a charge of aggravated animal cruelty.
Saucier man arrested on animal cruelty charge
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US
Katrina Currie is gearing up for her first Cyber Monday after her new startup gourmet praline...
Gautier candy maker expands to Amazon as she preps for Cyber Monday

Latest News

COVID booster shot
Mississippi Department of Health expands booster eligibility
D'Iberville High student McKenzie LaSister is hard at work on her Eagle Scout project to...
Teen on track to become Harrison County’s first-ever female Eagle Scout
Both of Nicholas Davis' parents have messages inscribed on the memorial, which will be placed...
Remembering Nicholas: Grieving father creates statue to honor late son
November will end on a dry note. And a warm up is on the way into December. Click and watch the...
Wesley's Tuesday Morning First Alert Forecast
The ice at the Coliseum is ready for the FPHL
Professional ice hockey returns to Coast Coliseum this week