MHP releases 2021 Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period summary

By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 3:42 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Highway Patrol has released the summary of this year’s Thanksgiving Holiday Enforcement Period.

According to MHP Capt. Criss Turnipseed, 9,845 citations were issued, 158 impaired driving arrests were made and 195 crashes were investigated.

Among the crashes MHP investigated, 53 of those crashes resulted in injuries with three fatal crashes and five deaths.

The crashes took place in Lafayette, Smith and Grenada counties. All of the crashes are currently being investigated by MHP.

MHP’s Thanksgiving Enforcement Period began on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at 6 a.m., and ended on Sunday, Nov. 28 at midnight.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

