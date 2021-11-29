Gov. Reeves, pro-life leaders gather for prayer event days before Supreme Court rules on state’s abortion law

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Three days before the U.S. Supreme Court hears oral arguments in a case concerning a Mississippi abortion law, Governor Tate Reeves got together with pro-life leaders from across the country for a nationwide prayer event called ‘Pray Together for Life.’

The event was held in Jackson at New Horizon Church on Sunday.

Dobbs v. Women’s Health Organization involves a Mississippi law that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. It was struck down by a lower court ruling, but now the Supreme Court will consider the legality of the state’s ban.

The case marks the first time in which the court will rule on the constitutionality of a pre-viability abortion ban since its 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade.

With a conservative majority, Reeves hopes to see justices do away with the constitutional right dealing with abortions that was first established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade. Governor Reeves feels the case was wrongfully decided.

“There is no right to an abortion in our Constitution. There is no constitutional right for the courts,” Reeves said. “In addition to that, if you read the Constitution, there’s also nothing in it that restricts the state’s ability to limit abortions.”

The governor feels that Planned Parenthood v. Casey - the case that reaffirmed the Roe decision in 1992 - was also wrongfully decided.

“Many of the justices decided that they wouldn’t read the Constitution, but they would consider the prevailing political opinion from their perceptions at the time,” he said.

Not everyone agrees. In fact, outside the church Sunday were pro-choice advocates who believe in a woman’s right to choose.

They side with the Center for Reproductive Rights, which is the group that will litigate the case on behalf of the state’s last abortion clinic.

“If the court overrules Roe, we will see chaos for women, for the courts, for people around the country,” said the organization’s Senior Director of Litigation Julie Rikelman.

Rikelman recently said at a media briefing that if the court overturns Roe, she expects large portions of the South and Midwest to eliminate abortion access entirely.

She also spoke to changes she’s already seen across the country following Texas’ six-week abortion ban.

“As people in Texas have been traveling to other states, it’s led to ripple effects in those states,” she said. “It has meant there have been three to four week delays for care for people living in other states meaning that everybody is being pushed later into pregnancy before they can access the care that they need.”

At least twelve states have already passed trigger bans designed to ban abortion immediately if Roe is overturned.

When asked whether he plans on pursuing further restrictions if Roe is overturned, Reeves said he’d like to do anything possible to support pro-life.

He also said he doesn’t feel his position on vaccine mandates contradicts his stance on abortions.

