Gautier candy maker expands to Amazon as she preps for Cyber Monday

GAUTIER, Miss. (WLOX) - One Gulf Coast woman is turning fundamental teachings from her grandparents and her own innovative recipes into a new thriving gourmet business.

Katrina Currie is gearing up for her first Cyber Monday after her new startup business recently took off on Amazon.

“It gives you that nostalgia, that hug, that love. It’s made with love,” Currie said.

From scratch, she has built her brand called I AM Candy and Things in honor of her trailblazing grandparents, Aristed and Marie Chestang.

“It melts in your mouth, and that melt-in-your-mouth feeling gives me that feeling of, ‘Oh, they’re hugging me and they’re loving on me’, and I want people to experience that,” she said.

Currie began making candy with her grandfather in 1982. Now, she’s turning those lessons into revenue.

“I was around 9, 10 years of age when he said, ‘You’re making it flawlessly. You got it,’” she said.

Delorise Nettles, the owner of Delo’s Heavenly House of Coffee, has rented out her commercial kitchen to Currie and partnered up with her to sell her treats.

“I haven’t had a better piece of pecan candy,” Nettles said. “I’ve had her candy in my store probably for the last three months. And when I run out, I always find someone who walks in looking for a piece. And unfortunately, I am not the candy maker, and I wouldn’t even want to try to compare to what she does.”

Delo’s employee Rachael Michael is also a fan of the brand.

“When I’m like handing it over to the customer, I’ll like sit there and read it. And I tried it,” she said. “It’s always good…not like too sweet or anything. It’s really good.”

If you would like to try some of Currie’s treats or if you’re shopping for a sweet holiday gift, I AM Candy and Things is now available on Amazon.

