Father held after 4 children, grandmother slain in California

The children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
The children's father was arrested on suspicion of killing them and their grandmother.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say four children and their grandmother have been found shot to death in a Southern California home, and the children’s father was arrested on suspicion of killing them.

The victims were found Sunday night in a home in the city of Lancaster in the high desert Antelope Valley north of Los Angeles.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement says deputies found a woman, a girl and three boys with gunshot wounds, and paramedics pronounced them dead at the scene.

The department says the children’s father showed up at the Lancaster sheriff’s station and was arrested on suspicion of five murders after being interviewed by detectives.



