WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

COVID-19 booster shots open for all adults in Mississippi

Booster shots help maintain your immunity, which may decrease over time.
All Mississippi adults can now make appointments for COVID-19 booster shots at their nearest...
All Mississippi adults can now make appointments for COVID-19 booster shots at their nearest county health department clinic.(WBAY Staff)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - All Mississippi adults can now make appointments for COVID-19 booster shots at their nearest county health department clinic. Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Eligibility for the booster shots just expanded to all adults 18 and over. The only requirements are:

  • Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, AND
  • It’s been at least six months since your last shot of either vaccine.

OR:

  • Fully vaccinated with one shot of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, AND
  • It’s been at least two months since your last shot.

The date of your last shot will be verified when you arrive to receive your booster shot. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.

MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Jacobe Jakeem Tyreek Hamilton, 19, is wanted by Gulfport Police on a warrant for aggravated...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in Gulfport shooting
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Hundreds flocked to the McHenry Christmas Craft Show to take in a wide range of local vendors,...
Perkinston mother sets up craft booth to raise money for son with disability

Latest News

Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Vaccine mandate stirring up controversy while it remains blocked in court
Despite the global worry, scientists caution that it's still unclear whether omicron is more...
At least a dozen countries report cases caused by omicron variant
The U.S. has ordered restrictions on international flights, starting Monday, from eight...
Flight restrictions related to omicron variant start Monday
The holidays may be the hardest time to keep on a healthy course, but the good thing is that...
Fitness goals become harder to maintain during holiday season in South Mississippi