COVID-19 booster shots open for all adults in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - All Mississippi adults can now make appointments for COVID-19 booster shots at their nearest county health department clinic. Appointments can be made through https://covidvaccine.umc.edu or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

Eligibility for the booster shots just expanded to all adults 18 and over. The only requirements are:

Fully vaccinated with two shots of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, AND

It’s been at least six months since your last shot of either vaccine.

OR:

Fully vaccinated with one shot of Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccine, AND

It’s been at least two months since your last shot.

The date of your last shot will be verified when you arrive to receive your booster shot. Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccine card to your appointment, if available.

COVID-19 vaccines are available at numerous other providers statewide, including pharmacies and clinics. Go to https://www.vaccines.gov/search/ to find locations near you where you can receive first and second COVID-19 shots as well as additional COVID-19 shots for weakened immune systems and boosters.

MSDH also has first and second shots of COVID-19 vaccine available at county health departments.

