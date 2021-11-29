Another beautiful day ahead

Today is gorgeous! It’s going to be sunny and mild this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s. Once we get past the sunset, temperatures will fall quickly. We’ll be in the low 40s by Wednesday morning.

December starts on Wednesday, but we’re going to warm up near 70 in the afternoon. Plenty of sunshine is expected. Thursday and Friday will be warm and sunny with highs in the mid 70s.

A few showers are possible on Saturday, but most of us will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid 70s. A cold front is expected to move in sometime around Sunday or Monday. This will bring a few more showers. Depending on how quickly the front arrives, we may cool down into the 60s by Sunday.

