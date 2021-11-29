WLOX Careers
GCW Deals
BeLocal
Coats for Kids
Letters to Santa
LawCall
Hurricane Center
Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Biden offers words of encouragement to young girl with stutter

By CNN
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:13 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - President Joe Biden had a sweet moment over the weekend with a young girl who has a stuter.

In the video, Biden, who has had a stutter since he was a boy, tells the girl it will go away if she keeps at it.

The girl, whose name is Avery, thanks Biden and gives him a hug.

The video appears to have been taken in Nantucket, Massachusetts, where the Bidens spent the Thanksgiving holiday.

Rufus Gifford, Avery’s uncle, posted it on Twitter.

“She was just told by a guy who knows a little something about it that she can be anything she wants to in this world,” he tweeted.

Gifford is waiting to be confirmed as the chief of protocol at the State Department.

Biden has been open about his struggles with a stutter. He says he practiced in the mirror for hours and recited poetry to overcome it.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to Long Beach Police Chief Billy Seal, the shooting happened following a traffic stop...
Police: One person shot following officer-involved shooting at Long Beach gas station
Jacobe Hamilton, pictured left, is charged with aggravated assault after police say he shot...
Two men charged after alleged drug deal leads to shooting at Gulfport car wash
Authorities are looking for Aceon Ja’shun Hopkins who reportedly escaped from a Pascagoula...
Murder suspect on the run after escaping from Pascagoula hospital
FILE - In this Aug. 19, 2021 file photo, Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question...
‘I also believe that Roe v. Wade was wrongly decided’ | Gov. Tate Reeves discusses Mississippi abortion case on ‘Meet The Press’
Hundreds flocked to the McHenry Christmas Craft Show to take in a wide range of local vendors,...
Perkinston mother sets up craft booth to raise money for son with disability

Latest News

FILE - Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy...
Jan. 6 panel sets contempt vote for former DOJ official
The White House unveiled its Christmas decor on Monday.
White House holiday decor honors COVID-19 frontline workers
A labor official is confirming a new union election for Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama...
Labor official confirms new election for Amazon workers
FILE - Designer Virgil Abloh walks backstage prior to his Off-White Fall-Winter 2019-2020...
Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41
In remarks Monday from the White House, President Joe Biden urged Americans to not panic but...
New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US