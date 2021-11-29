WLOX Careers
BBB warns of ‘12 Scams of Christmas’ to avoid this holiday

The BBB points out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake shipping notifications, lookalike websites and puppy scams.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - The Better Business Bureau is reminding Americans that scammers are ramping up for the holiday season.

The BBB recently released its list of Top 12 Scams of Christmas.

They said criminals use emails and social media to facilitate most of the scams, but social media is where people are the most vulnerable.

The top three scams on the list center on social media platforms.

The BBB also warns consumers to avoid misleading ads, gift exchanges and holiday apps.

They also point out scams that appear every year during the holidays like fake charities, fake shipping notifications, lookalike websites and puppy scams.

For general information on how to avoid scams, visit BBB.org/AvoidScams. For more advice, read BBB’s tips on online shopping. If you’ve spotted an online scam, report it to BBB ScamTracker.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

