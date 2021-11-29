WLOX Careers
Applications for FEMA, SBA Hurricane Ida relief are due Monday

The deadline to apply for FEMA Hurricane Ida disaster assistance is Monday (Nov. 29).
The deadline to apply for FEMA Hurricane Ida disaster assistance is Monday (Nov. 29).
By Josh Roberson
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 5:50 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s deadline day to request Hurricane Ida disaster assistance from the federal government.

Applications for Ida recovery assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) must be submitted before the close of business on Monday (Nov. 29). If approved, the federal aid can cover rental assistance, temporary housing, home repairs, personal property losses and other disaster-related needs not covered by insurance.

The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or by phone at 800-621-3362 or 800-462-7585. Phone lines operate from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The U.S. Small Business Administration’s deadline to apply for an SBA disaster loan also is Monday (Nov. 29). Those interested can visit the SBA’s website, call the SBA’s customer service center at 800-877-8339 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for information or to apply.

