990 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported over 4-day holiday period in Mississippi

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 135 new cases and one new death reported Monday.
By WLOX Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health reported 990 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths in the state Monday. The number of new cases is the total reported for the 4-day Thanksgiving holiday period, running Nov. 24-28, 2021.

In the six lower counties of the state, there were 135 new cases (since Tuesday) and one new death. The new cases were reported in Harrison County (67), Jackson County (45), Pearl River County (15), Hancock County (5), Stone County (2), and George County (1).

County# of Confirmed Cases# of Deaths# of LTC Cases# of LTC Deaths
George510180739
Hancock78361327215
Harrison34,89255653578
Jackson24,85438928341
Pearl River971924421042
Stone3658668814

One new death reported Monday in Harrison County occurred on Aug. 5, and was identified from death certificate reports.

As of Nov. 28 at 3pm, there have been a total of 513,622 cases and 10,264 deaths reported in Mississippi.

As of Nov. 28, there were 181 people hospitalized in Mississippi with confirmed infections. Of those, 50 were in the ICU and 34 were on a ventilator. The majority of those hospitalized are not vaccinated, according to MSDH.

Cases among adults ages 25-39 are highest, warns MSDH. However, the majority of people who have died from COVID-19 are over the age of 65.

COVID-19 vaccinations and booster shots are available for Mississippians at no cost from MSDH sites around the state, and from local pharmacies and healthcare providers. In all, the Mississippi Department of Health reports that 47% of the state’s residents are fully vaccinated as of Nov. 24. To see the most recent vaccination report from MSDH, click here.

Click here for more information on vaccinations, including where appointments can be made.

Anyone wanting to be tested for COVID-19 can complete a pre-screening by calling one of the following hotlines:

  • Memorial Hospital Coronavirus Hotline: 228-867-5000
  • Singing River Health System Coronavirus Hotline: 228-809-5044
  • MS Dept. of Health Coronavirus Hotline: 877-978-6453.

In order to determine the presumed number of people who have recovered from the virus, state health officials say the patient must meet one of two criteria. For patients who were NOT hospitalized, they are considered recovered if they have not tested positive for the virus after 14 days. For patients who were hospitalized or if hospitalization was unknown, they are presumed recovered if it has been 21 days or more since they tested positive.

WATCH IN FULL BELOW: “FEAR, FACTS” FUTURE: A WLOX TOWN HALL”

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

