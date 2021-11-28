University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A track and field athlete at the University of Alabama is getting attention online for the kindness she showed to fellow UA students during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Camille Kohtala is a long jumper at UA and she is originally from Maine, but because her family is so far away, she wasn’t able to travel home for Thanksgiving. So, she posted on Facebook that she would host a Thanksgiving meal at her home in Tuscaloosa for any other students who couldn’t travel home for the holiday.

Kohtala says her original post on the “Alabama Student Ticket Exchange” Facebook page got more than 1.2K likes! She says people from everywhere were offering to donate food or money to buy groceries for the meal.

About 40 students showed up for the meal on Thanksgiving Day and Kohtala says she’s thankful for the new friends she made through this experience.

Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving (Camille Kohtala)

